China

China Evergrande unit to make $35.9 mln onshore coupon payment on Sept 23

1 minute read

An unfinished residential building is pictured through a construction site gate at Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) main unit said on Wednesday that it would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23, offering some relief to global markets on edge over a possible default by China's No. 2 property developer.

In a Shenzhen exchange filing, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said the company would make a coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8% September 2025 bond on time on Thursday.

The company's coupon payment totals 232 million yuan ($35.88 million), according to Refinitiv data.

Evergrande is also due to make an $83.53 million coupon payment on an offshore dollar bond on Thursday. The Shenzhen exchange filing did not mention the offshore bond.

($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong

