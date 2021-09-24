Skip to main content

China

Factbox: China Evergrande's upcoming bond coupon payments

1 minute read

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), with $305 billion in liabilities, is facing its biggest test yet in public debt markets as the distressed developer scrambles for funds ahead of what could be one of China's largest restructurings.

Bond coupon payments totalling more than $148 million are due on Monday, after the company on Sept. 29 failed to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond. It also missed $83.5 million in coupon payments the previous week. read more

While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it must still make coupon payments for its offshore bonds totalling $500 million by Dec. 28.

Following is a list of Evergrande's upcoming coupon payments on its onshore and offshore bonds.

($1 = 6.4369 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · October 10, 2021 · 1:59 PM UTC

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced.

China
China denounces 'insane' Australian ex-PM Abbott for Taiwan remarks
China
China proposes adding cryptocurrency mining to 'negative list' of industries
China
Chinese ex-journalist detained on suspicion of defaming war heroes
China
Factbox: China Evergrande's upcoming bond coupon payments