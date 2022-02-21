China to expand commercial pension pilot scheme nationwide, regulator says

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China will from March 1 expand nationwide a pilot scheme developing commercial pension products for the country's aging population, its banking and insurance regulator said on Monday.

Other than six insurers including state-owned PICC Life Insurance, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will also allow other pension firms to participate in the pilot, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage

