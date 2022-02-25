China to expand wealth management pilot scheme for retirement savers - regulator

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China will from March 1 expand a pilot scheme developing wealth management products aimed at retail investors looking to boost their retirement savings to more cities including Beijing and Shanghai, its banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will also allow more wealth management companies to participate in the pilot, it said in a statement.

