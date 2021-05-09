Skip to main content

ChinaChina expected to release results of once-in-a-decade census on May 11

Reuters
1 minute read

People walk in a street during morning rush hour following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China is expected to release the results of its once-in-a-decade census conducted late last year on May 11, according to a notice from the State Council Information Office.

Officials from the census and statistics bureaus will brief the media on the census results on May 11, the State Council Information Office said in a notice on Sunday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said previously that the results would be released at a media briefing scheduled for early April. It later said the announcement had been delayed, as more preparatory work needed to be done.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 2:46 AM UTCChina says remnants of Long March 5B about to re-enter earth’s atmosphere

The remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket are set to re-enter the earth's atmosphere at 10:12 a.m. Beijing time (0212 GMT), plus or minus 15 minutes, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said on Sunday.

ChinaU.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech
ChinaChina expected to release results of once-in-a-decade census on May 11
ChinaChina reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier
ChinaChina urges U.N. states not to attend Xinjiang event next week