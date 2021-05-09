People walk in a street during morning rush hour following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China is expected to release the results of its once-in-a-decade census conducted late last year on May 11, according to a notice from the State Council Information Office.

Officials from the census and statistics bureaus will brief the media on the census results on May 11, the State Council Information Office said in a notice on Sunday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said previously that the results would be released at a media briefing scheduled for early April. It later said the announcement had been delayed, as more preparatory work needed to be done.

