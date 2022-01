A electric car charging station is pictured in a parking lot in Shanghai, China March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China expects to meet charging demand for more than 20 mln electric vehicles by the end of 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a document on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.