China expels former national security official from Communist Party, post
BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday it had expelled a former senior national security official from the ruling Communist Party.
The official, Liu Yanping, was also removed from his post.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
