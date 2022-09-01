China expels former national security official from Communist Party, post

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday it had expelled a former senior national security official from the ruling Communist Party.

The official, Liu Yanping, was also removed from his post.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.