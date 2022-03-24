China finds part of engine belonging to China Eastern plane - state media

Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese search and rescue in southern Guangxi region on Thursday found part of an engine belonging to a China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) jet that crashed three days ago, state television reported.

The Boeing jet's two engines were manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran that is the only engine producer for 737-800 planes.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ella Cao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

