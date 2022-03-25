Skip to main content
China finds second black box from China Eastern jet - state media

1 minute read
1/3

Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China has found the second black box belonging to the China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) plane that crashed on Monday, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said on Friday.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

