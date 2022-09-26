China-focused Welkin pushes IPO closing date amid Asia interest

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 26 (Reuters) - China-focused Welkin China Private Equity said on Monday the company's board had agreed to extend the closing date of its proposed initial public offering to October, following "significant interest" in the IPO, particularly from Asia-based investors.

Earlier this month, Welkin said it was expecting to raise up to $300 million through an IPO and list on the London Stock Exchange. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.