China foreign minister says will not fear confrontation with U.S.

The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that China would not fear confrontation with the United States, but would welcome cooperation if it was mutually beneficial and competition should be positive, according to a speech he made in Beijing on Monday.

Problems in the U.S.-China relationship are down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said. The speech was posted on the foreign ministry website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.