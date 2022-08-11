China foreign ministry: No information to offer on report about any Xi visit to Saudi Arabia

China's President Xi Jinping gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2022, Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that he had no information to offer at the moment when asked to comment on a media report that President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia next week.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that plans are underway in Saudi Arabia for a gala reception for Xi, without saying where it got the information from.

Xi has not made any official visit to a foreign country since January 2020.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

