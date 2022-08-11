1 minute read
China foreign ministry: No information to offer on report about any Xi visit to Saudi Arabia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that he had no information to offer at the moment when asked to comment on a media report that President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia next week.
The Guardian reported on Thursday that plans are underway in Saudi Arabia for a gala reception for Xi, without saying where it got the information from.
Xi has not made any official visit to a foreign country since January 2020.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.