China foreign ministry says accusations against Huawei's Meng 'fabricated' - state media

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou enters the B.C. Supreme Court for a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Accusations against China tech giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou have been "fabricated" and were aimed at suppressing the country's high-tech industries, state media said on Saturday, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

After Meng was released and allowed to return to China from Canada following a U.S. extradition case, Hua described Meng's case as an "act of political persecution against Chinese citizens", the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily reported.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and David Stanway; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

