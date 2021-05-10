Skip to main content

ChinaChina foreign ministry says planned U.N. event on Xinjiang an insult

Reuters
1 minute read

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that an event planned by Germany, the United States and Britain on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang was an insult.

China has said the organizers of the virtual U.N. event, which is due to be held Wednesday, use "human rights issues as a political tool to interfere in China's internal affairs", and has urged other member states not to attend.

Hua made the remarks at a daily news conference in Beijing.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · May 9, 2021 · 9:50 AM UTCChinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean, draws criticism from NASA

Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with most of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit but drawing U.S. criticism over lack of transparency.

ChinaStocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher
ChinaDollar licks wounds after payrolls shock, focus turns to inflation
ChinaChina healthcare firms surge after vaccine waiver plan meets EU resistance

Shares of Chinese healthcare firms soared on Monday, rebounding from last week's drubbing after a U.S. proposal to waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines met with fierce opposition from European governments and pharmaceutical giants.

ChinaChina to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears