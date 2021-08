A staff member gestures to a person to enter a booth to get a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China has fully vaccinated 889.4 mln people against COVID-19 as of Aug. 26, a National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson said on Friday.

A total of 2.0 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 26, data from NHC showed.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Giles Elgood

