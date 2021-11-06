China
China gives 1.07 bln people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov 5 - official
BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China had given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, China's health spokesman, told a briefing on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said in a bulletin that China had administered 2.312 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of Nov. 5, an increase of about 8.6 million from the previous day.
