China gives 1.07 bln people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov 5 - official

A staff member gestures to a person to enter a booth to get a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China had given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, China's health spokesman, told a briefing on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a bulletin that China had administered 2.312 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of Nov. 5, an increase of about 8.6 million from the previous day.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard

