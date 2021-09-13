Skip to main content

China

China has asked internet firms to rectify link blocking issues -official

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019.

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry has asked internet companies to conduct self examinations over the problem of website link blocking and will take measures against firms that fail to fully rectify accordingly.

Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a briefing on Monday.

The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on Saturday that China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms. read more

