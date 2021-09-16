Skip to main content

China

China has completed vaccinating over 70% of its population against COVID-19 - data

1 minute read

A staff member waits outside a booth where people receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China has completed vaccinating over 70% of its 1.4 billion population against COVID-19 with full doses, data from health authorities showed on Thursday.

A total of 1.01 billion people in China have been administered with a full course of vaccinations as of Sept. 15, Mi Feng, a spokesperson at China's National Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Five out of the seven COVID shots being used in China are two-dose products, including the most used ones from Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) and state-backed Sinopharm.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra

