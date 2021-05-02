Skip to main content

ChinaChina has given 270.41 mln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of May 1

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China has administered 270.41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 265.06 million doses given as of Friday, up 5.34 million doses.

China's vaccination pace has quickened recently. However, because of its large population, China still lags behind the United States in terms of the proportion of the administered population per 100 people. read more

