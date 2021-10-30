China
China has given 75.8% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses-health official
1 minute read
BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China has given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Oct. 29, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Saturday.
That accounts for about 75.8% of China's 1.41 billion people.
A total of 2.26 billion vaccine doses had been given in China as of Oct. 29, official data showed.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Stephen Coates
