China has no plans to replace foreign technology, says foreign ministry

A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China has no plans to replace foreign technology, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, in response to a media report which said China was accelerating efforts to replace U.S. technology.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 16 that China has empowered a government-backed organisation to vet and approve local suppliers in areas from cloud to semiconductors which are considered sensitive in an effort to expedite plans to replace American and foreign technology.

Reporting by Lun Tian Yew; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

