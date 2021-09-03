Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China has supplied 1 bln COVID-19 shots to the rest of the world, says official

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China has supplied 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world, Zheng Zhongwei, an official at the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in August that China would strive to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries in 2021.

