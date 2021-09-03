China
China has supplied 1 bln COVID-19 shots to the rest of the world, says official
1 minute read
1/2
BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China has supplied 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world, Zheng Zhongwei, an official at the National Health Commission said on Friday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in August that China would strive to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries in 2021.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.