China health authority encourages people to stay put for National Day holidays
BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's health authority is encouraging people to stay put during next month's National Day holidays and avoid travel out of their cities to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, told at a news conference on Thursday.
China observes a week of holidays following its National Day on Oct. 1.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Peter Graff
