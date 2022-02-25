China hits back at Biden assertion of 'stain' over Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry hit back on Friday against U.S. President Joe Biden's comment that any country that backed Russia's invasion would be "stained by association", saying that it was countries that interfered in the domestic affairs of others that would see their repuations stained.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing.

