China to host press conference on targeted COVID prevention on Nov 5















BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China health authorities will host a press conference on targeted COVID-19 prevention on Nov. 5 at 3 pm (0700 GMT), according to an official notice.

Experts and officials from China's National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention will attend the meeting, according to the notice published on China.com.cn, where China releases official press conference schedules.

