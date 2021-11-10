China import fair sees $70.72 bln worth of 'intentional' deals signed

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on television screens at a media centre as he delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw $70.62 billion worth of “intentional” deals signed, down 2.6% from last year, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing an organiser of the event that closed on Wednesday.

It cited Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the bureau responsible for organising the week-long import fair in the commercial hub of Shanghai to highlight the nation’s openness to foreign imports.

Last year state media said intentional deals worth $72.62 billion were agreed at the fair.

