China to impose sanctions on U.S. CEOs over Taiwan arms sales

Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on the CEOs of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The sanctions on Raytheon Technologies Corp's (RTX.N) Gregory Hayes and Boeing Defense, Space, and Security's Ted Colbert are in response to the U.S. State Department on Sept. 2 approving the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; editing by Jason Neely

