China to improve mechanism for core tech innovations -state media
BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China will improve its mechanism for core technology development and strengthen the ruling Communist Party's leadership in tech innovation, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.
A meeting chaired by Xi on Tuesday passed guidelines to improve the country's "new whole-nation system" in driving breakthroughs in core technologies, state media said.
Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely
