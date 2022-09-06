China to improve mechanism for core tech innovations -state media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China will improve its mechanism for core technology development and strengthen the ruling Communist Party's leadership in tech innovation, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.

A meeting chaired by Xi on Tuesday passed guidelines to improve the country's "new whole-nation system" in driving breakthroughs in core technologies, state media said.

