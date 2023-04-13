China industry minister: can provide vast market for companies like Intel

China Development Forum 2023 in Beijing
China's Industry and Information Technology Minister Jin Zhuanglong speaks at the China Development Forum 2023, in Beijing, China, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jing Xu

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's industry minister told Intel CEO that China can provide a vast market for multinational companies such as Intel, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, Jin Zhuanglong told Intel CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger that China highly values the development of advanced manufacturing industry and will provide good conditions for foreign investments.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

