China's industry minister Xiao under investigation -state media

Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - The high-profile head of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Xiao Yaqing, is under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.

Xiao's name was conspicuous by its absence from a list released on Wednesday by China's ruling Communist Party of officials elected on July 19 to take part in the 20th party congress set for later this year. As a sitting minister, Xiao would have been expected to be on the list.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Xiao, 62, previously headed the State Administration for Market Regulation, and before that led the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The MIIT oversees a vast swath of China's economy that includes 5G telecoms, semiconductors, electric vehicles and vaccine production.

Xiao's last public appearance was on July 6, when he chaired a virtual conference of information ministers from the BRICS grouping of countries that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tony Munroe; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.