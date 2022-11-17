China is making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations - Chinese health expert















BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Chinese health expert on Thursday said relevant government departments are making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations and will release information to the public in due course.

Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the comments at a press conference when answering a question about when the country would allow foreign vaccines to be used among the Chinese public.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











