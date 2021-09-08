Skip to main content

China is not targeting any country with fan culture crackdown - Chinese embassy

1 minute read

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's crackdown on "fan culture" is aimed at maintaining public order and will not affect its cultural exchanges with any country, the Chinese embassy in South Korea said on Wednesday.

The embassy said in a statement that it was responding to concerns being expressed in South Korean media about the campaign, which has caused the closure of some Chinese social media accounts belonging to South Korean fan clubs.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

