China is willing to work with Pacific Island nations for a 'shared future'- President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting commending role models of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China will always be a good friend of Pacific Island countries no matter how the international situation changes, China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday in a written address to a meeting of China-Pacific foreign ministers.

China is willing to work with Pacific Island nations to build a "community with a shared future", Xi said in the written address.

