China issues 5 mln T of fuel export quotas - sources

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - China has issued a fresh batch of refined fuel exports quota at 5 million tonnes, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, which would allow refiners to cash out the solid exports margins and help ease the tight fuel suply in global market.

The new issue will bring the total refined fuel export quotas this year to 22.5 million tonnes, 39% lower than the same allotments last year.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan, Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu, Editing by Louise Heavens

