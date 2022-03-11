China issues COVID antigen test guidelines to boost capability to find cases

Residents line up at a nucleic acid testing site during the fifth round of mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Gusu district of Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China February 24, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS /File Photo

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China's health authority on Friday issued guidelines on the use of COVID-19 antigen tests in efforts to boost its capability of identifying infections early.

The guidelines cover tests that require medical workers to take samples as well as those for use by individuals, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

Antigen tests will be supplementary to the already prevalent nucleic acid tests in China, which will continue to be responsible for diagnosing infections, NHC said.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Ryan Woo and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

