China
China issues draft rules to govern online advertising
SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's market regulator proposed new rules on Friday aimed at increasing oversight over the internet advertising sector, including stipulating that advertisements should not affect users' normal internet use nor mislead them into clicking.
The proposed rules are open to public comment until Dec. 25, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.
