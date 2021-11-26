China issues draft rules to govern online advertising

A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's market regulator proposed new rules on Friday aimed at increasing oversight over the internet advertising sector, including stipulating that advertisements should not affect users' normal internet use nor mislead them into clicking.

The proposed rules are open to public comment until Dec. 25, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.