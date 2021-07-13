China
China issues notice on cyber security loophole management
1 minute read
BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday issued a notice on cyber security loophole management.
The rule, which will be effective in September, says entities or individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the cyber security of China.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.