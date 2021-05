Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen lit up during the night in Beijing, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Profit at China's state-owned enterprises rose 240% to 1.36 trillion yuan ($213.42 billion) in the first four months of the year versus the same period a year prior, the ministry of finance said on Friday. ($1 = 6.3725 Chinese yuan renminbi)