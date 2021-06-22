Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year - WSJ

A police officer directs vehicles at a toll station of an expressway after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 22 (Reuters) - China is planning to keep its pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year over worries of emergence of new variants and a calendar of sensitive events, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter

The provisional timeline of the second half of 2022 was set during a mid-May meeting of the country's cabinet, or State Council, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

