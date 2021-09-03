China to launch more futures contracts, increase foreign investors in trading - cabinet

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China will launch more futures contracts, including a shipping futures contract, and accelerate efforts to bring in more overseas investors to trade in its futures market, the State Council, or cabinet, said on Friday.

The country will also establish an international, yuan-denominated commodity futures market, it said in a statement on promoting trade and investment in its free trade zones.

Reporting by Emily Chow and Min Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

