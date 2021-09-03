China
China to launch more futures contracts, increase foreign investors in trading - cabinet
SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China will launch more futures contracts, including a shipping futures contract, and accelerate efforts to bring in more overseas investors to trade in its futures market, the State Council, or cabinet, said on Friday.
The country will also establish an international, yuan-denominated commodity futures market, it said in a statement on promoting trade and investment in its free trade zones.
