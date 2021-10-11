Skip to main content

China

China launches crackdown on sales of illegal cosmetics

1 minute read

A shopper walks past a woman at a counter displaying cosmetics at a shopping mall in Beijing November 6, 2012. Picture taken November 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's National Medical Products Administration said on Monday that it had launched a crackdown on online and offline sales of illegal cosmetics.

The regulator said on its website that it would inspect medical claims made by cosmetic products and clean up sales of unregistered cosmetic products.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

