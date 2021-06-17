Factbox: China launches seventh crewed space mission since 2003

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China sent three astronauts into low-Earth orbit on Thursday as part of an ambitious plan to build a space station by the end of next year.

The Shenzhou-12 mission was helmed by veteran astronaut Nie Haisheng, 56, who now holds the record of being the oldest Chinese national in space.

China's first crewed mission in five years and seventh since 2003 also featured the first automated rendezvous and docking of a Chinese spacecraft with an orbiting module.

Shenzhou-12 is the first of four crewed missions needed to complete the construction of China's independently-developed space station by the end of 2022. read more

It will be similar in size to the decommissioned Mir built by the former Soviet Union in the 1980s, and about a fifth the size of the International Space Station.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.