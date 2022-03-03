China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank freezes Russia lending

The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing January 17, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Thursday it has put all activities relating to Russia and Belarus on hold and under review in the wake of the current conflict in Ukraine.

The Beijing headquarted AIIB said in a statement that its management would do its utmost to safeguard the financial integrity of AIIB, against the backdrop of the evolving economic and financial situation.

"Under these circumstances, and in the best interests of the Bank, Management has decided that all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review."

China is the largest shareholder in the development bank holding 26.5% of its voting power.

Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker

