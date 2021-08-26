Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China Livzon Pharma affiliate's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters phase III trial

1 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a biotech firm affiliated with China's Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (Livzon) (000513.SZ) has entered a late-stage trial, Livzon said late on Thursday.

A Phase III trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the candidate, named V-01, in people aged 18 and over has started recruiting participants in the Philippines, Livzon said in a filing.

Livzon's affiliate has submitted applications for Phase III clinical trial approval in more than 10 countries, according to the filing.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 7:01 AM UTC

China criticises U.S. 'scapegoating' over COVID origin report

China on Wednesday criticized the U.S. "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding without any evidence that American labs be investigated, ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the virus.

China
China's 'common prosperity' push does not mean 'killing the rich', official says
China
Organiser of Hong Kong Tiananmen anniversary rally investigated by national security police
China
Taiwan eyes jet fighter buy amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending
China
Brazil grains company Amaggi raises capex sevenfold, boosts capacity