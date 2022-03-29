China lodged concerns with Australia after Chinese student searched and repatriated

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China has lodged a "solemn representation" with Australia after reports that a Chinese student was searched upon landing in Australia and then repatriated, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China urges Australia to stop such actions, Wang added at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard, Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.