China lodges representations over alleged harassment at Manchester consulate















BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry, responding to a question about clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the staff of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Wednesday that it had lodged representations with Britain over the incident.

During a regular media briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the representations were made over what he described as malicious harassment by lawless elements.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Andrew Heavens











