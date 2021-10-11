Skip to main content

China

China lodges stern representations with Australia on Taiwan comments

1 minute read

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged stern representations with Australia over "inappropriate" comments by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott about Taiwan.

Abbott last week visited Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in a personal capacity, met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and told a security forum that China may lash out with its economy slowing and finances "creaking". read more

"The relevant words and actions by the Australian politician go against the One China Principle and send a seriously wrong signal," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular media briefing. "China is firmly opposed to this. We have made stern representations to Australia."

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ryan Woo, Edting by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 8:06 AM UTC

China's Harbin lends hand to property firms; Morgan Stanley upgrades sector view

Harbin has become one of the first cities in China to announce measures to support property developers and their projects, which have been shaken by the deepening debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group .

China
China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says
China
China to set assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by cars
China
China state media says gaming time limit loopholes should be closed
China
Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges