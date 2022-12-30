China market regulator to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8 - notice

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak shop for vegetables near an image of Beijing Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi at a market in Beijing, China January 15, 2021. Picture taken January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's State Administration for Market Supervision will stop testing chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19 from Jan. 8, according to a notice seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency.

The authority will also no longer require all imported chilled and frozen foods to enter centralized warehouses for disinfection and testing before they reach the domestic market.

Reporting by Gao Zhuo in Hong Kong and Dominique Patton; Editing by Alex Richardson

