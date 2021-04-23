Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The logo of Air Liquide is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French industrial gas company Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) posted better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Friday, driven by high medical oxygen demand caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and a strong rebound in China.

"In a global health context that still differs from region to region, the group remains committed to supplying healthcare facilities with medical oxygen," Air Liquide's chief executive, Benoit Potier, said in a statement.

Air Liquide, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, saw healthcare sales jump 10% in the first three months of the year.

The group saw sales in China rise nearly 13% as it benefited from a sharp rise, notably in the industrial sectors.

In the Americas, the firm saw exceptionally high medical oxygen sales and a gradual resumption of non-emergency surgery, while in Europe, still-high sales of medical equipment were gradually normalising, compared to 2020.

The group confirmed its 2021 outlook, further increasing its operating margin and recurring net profit at constant exchange rates, assuming limited local lockdowns in the year's first half, followed by recovery in the second half.

It reported quarterly sales of 5.33 billion euros ($6.41 billion), up 3.8% on a comparable basis and topping analysts' forecast of 5.25 billion euros.

Over 2020, Air Liquide had ramped up its production of intensive care ventilators and oxygen tanks, to meet surging demand from hospitals and home healthcare facilities.

