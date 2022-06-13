China meeting a step in effort to open lines of communication -Pentagon chief

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that his recent meeting with China's defense minister was an important step in efforts to open lines of communication between the two militaries.

Austin, speaking with reporters during a visit to Thailand, said it was also an opportunity to raise Washington's concerns about the potential for instability in the Taiwan Strait.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Idrees Ali. Additional reporting by Martin Petty. Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.